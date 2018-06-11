Wyoming city councilman pleads not guilty to abuse charge

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — A 56-year-old member of the Green River City Council in southwest Wyoming has pleaded not guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports that Allan D. Wilson entered the plea last week before Sweetwater County District Judge Nena James.

Wilson remains free on $75,000 bail.

Authorities accuse Wilson of repeatedly sexually abusing a minor below the age of 13 during the spring of 2013.

According to the redacted court affidavit, the boy said Wilson inappropriately touched him in 2011 while staying in a camper at a cabin property and again in 2013 while driving through Green River.

Wilson retired in 2014 as the director of the Green River Parks and Recreation Department and was elected to the Green River City Council in November 2014.

