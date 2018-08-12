Wyoming man charged with murder in death of wife

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 76-year-old Wyoming man accused in the death of his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Park County Detention Center.

The Cody Enterprise reports Dennis Klingbeil of Wapiti has been charged with first-degree murder.

Prior to his incarceration, Klingbeil had been receiving treatment at the hospital after police say he took a number of pills in an effort to kill himself.

His attorney was unable to make the initial court appearance Friday, so a bond hearing will be held Monday in Cody.

Police say 75-year-old Donna Klingbeil was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 5 at the couple's home in the Wapiti area.

