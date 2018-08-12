https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Wyoming-man-charged-with-murder-in-death-of-wife-13150106.php
Wyoming man charged with murder in death of wife
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 76-year-old Wyoming man accused in the death of his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Park County Detention Center.
The Cody Enterprise reports Dennis Klingbeil of Wapiti has been charged with first-degree murder.
Prior to his incarceration, Klingbeil had been receiving treatment at the hospital after police say he took a number of pills in an effort to kill himself.
His attorney was unable to make the initial court appearance Friday, so a bond hearing will be held Monday in Cody.
Police say 75-year-old Donna Klingbeil was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 5 at the couple's home in the Wapiti area.
