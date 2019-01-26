Wyoming man pleads not guilty to sex assault charge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man charged with sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that 23-year-old Cody Brown entered his plea on Thursday in Laramie County District Court.

A judge also lowered the amount of Brown's bond to $500 at the request of his attorney. A trial date has been set for April 15.

Police say a woman reported that Brown was seen getting into bed with her 7-year-old daughter. Police said the girl told investigators that Brown had sexually abused her multiple times.

Brown denied wrongdoing to the officers investigating the report in October.