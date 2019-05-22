Wyoming man who appealed life sentence could be free in 2020

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who was initially sentenced to life in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend could be released next year.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday that 39-year-old Josh Black who was convicted for the October 2014 assault was granted parole earlier this year.

The state Department of Corrections says the parole is contingent upon his completion of the Adult Community Corrections program.

The Wyoming Supreme Court had ordered a new trial for Black after finding misconduct by Teton County prosecutors at the 2015 trial.

Prosecutors offered him a plea deal last year instead of taking the case back to trial.

Black pleaded no contest to felony aggravated assault and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com