Wyoming pleads guilty to kidnapping 95-year-old woman

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 95-year-old woman who spent about six hours bound with duct tape in the trunk of her vehicle.

KTWO-AM reports Kyle M. Martin pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, three other charges were to be dismissed and the prosecution agreed not to ask for a life prison sentence.

Police say they arrested Martin on March 21 after he fled in a vehicle with the victim in the trunk. The woman was found about six hours later when one of Martin's relatives told police to search the trunk. She was hospitalized for about two weeks.

Police are still looking for another individual who helped Martin.

Martin remains in custody pending sentencing.

___

Information from: KVOC-AM, http://www.wyomingradio.com/kvoc/