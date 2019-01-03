Youth tennis instructor faces additional sex charges

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A youth tennis instructor in New Jersey faces multiple sex-related charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and other crimes against one of his students and other local children.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says a grand jury handed up a superseding indictment last month against Terry Kuo of Colts Neck, who also uses the name Victor Lee.

The 26-year-old was initially indicted last January after a 13-year-old student came forward to authorities. Further investigation uncovered alleged crimes against other children.

The superseding indictment charges Kuo with multiple counts of kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault as well as possessing and manufacturing child pornography.

Kuo is being held in the Monmouth County Jail.

His attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.