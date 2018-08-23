Zahnd asks US Supreme Court to consider his reprimand

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a reprimand he received for publicly naming some residents of a northwest Missouri town who defended a convicted child sex offender.

The Missouri Supreme Court in May reprimanded Zahnd for violating professional conduct rules but didn't suspend his license or limit his ability to remain as prosecutor.

The Missouri's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel filed a complaint against Zahnd after he issued a news release naming residents of Dearborn who wrote letters supporting Darren Paden while Paden was awaiting sentencing for sexually abusing a young girl.

Zahnd said in a news release Thursday that his letter was truthful and contained already-public information. And he said the Missouri Supreme Court didn't fully explain its reason for the order.