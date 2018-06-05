Photo: JOSH EDELSON, JOSH EDELSON / SAN FRANCISCO CHR Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close

Image 1 of 7 Authorities say five people have been indicted on charges they hacked Target Corp. gift cards to the tune of nearly $800,000. Authorities say five people have been indicted on charges they hacked Target Corp. gift cards to the tune of nearly $800,000. Photo: JOSH EDELSON, JOSH EDELSON / SAN FRANCISCO CHR

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7 Take a look the the items you should stay clear of at Target. Take a look the the items you should stay clear of at Target. Photo: Steven Senne, Associated Press

Image 4 of 7 | TVs and electronics Target has some good deals on Black Friday, but not so much on other days of the week. Other competitor stores like Best Buy or eBay have much better deals. Target has some good deals on Black Friday, but not so much on other days of the week. Other competitor stores like Best Buy or eBay have much better deals. Photo: Noah K. Murray, Associated Press

Image 5 of 7 | Mobile accessories Phone accessories like phone covers and chargers don't go on sale very often. You'll have better luck with these items on Amazon or eBay. Phone accessories like phone covers and chargers don't go on sale very often. You'll have better luck with these items on Amazon or eBay. Photo: Getty

Image 6 of 7 | Shoes According to a report by CBS, shoes at Target don't "justify the higher cost of footwear at Target than competitors like Macy’s or Walmart." According to a report by CBS, shoes at Target don't "justify the higher cost of footwear at Target than competitors like Macy’s or Walmart." Photo: Edward A. Ornelas, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS