Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO'S PLAYING DOWN NEED FOR PREPARATION FOR N. KOREA SUMMIT

President Donald Trump says "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

2. TRUMP HEADS TO G-7 SUMMIT IN CANADA

President Donald Trump is lashing out at longtime allies over their critiques of his trade policies and plans an early exit from the annual Group of Seven meeting.

3. SEARCH FOR DEAD FROM GUATEMALA VOLCANO DISASTER SUSPENDED

Guatemala's government suspended the search for the dead, saying wet weather and still-hot volcanic material were too dangerous for rescuers.

4. TRUMP LAWYER TRYING TO INFLUENCE PERCEPTION OF MUELLER PROBE

Rudy Giuliani, is trying to color the perception of the investigation among voters and lawmakers, all while confident special counsel Robert Mueller will never speak up to correct him.

5. E-CIGARETTE SELLERS TURN TO SCHOLARSHIPS TO PROMOTE BRANDS

A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on university websites.

6. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST THE STAR IS NOW ALSO THE REFORMER

Kim Kardashian West tweets about phone call she had with Alice Marie Johnson who was freed after more than two decades in federal prison on 1996 drug convictions.

7. FORMER SENATE AIDE CHARGED WITH LYING ABOUT REPORTER CONTACTS

A former employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been arrested on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts he had with multiple reporters.

8. ATTORNEYS WANT FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING CONFESSION BLOCKED

A judge is holding a hearing on an effort by attorneys for Florida school-shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to block public release of parts of what police call his confession.

9. NATURALIZATION DECREE CREATES ROW IN LEBANON

A Lebanese presidential decree to naturalize hundreds of foreigners has ignited a row over who deserves citizenship in this tiny Mediterranean country.

10. CAPITALS WIN THEIR FIRST STANLEY CUP TITLE

Lars Eller scores the tiebreaking goal with 7:37 to play, and the Washington Capitals claimed their first NHL title with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.