10-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling under school bus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Missouri boy died after tripping and falling under a school bus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boy missed the bus Friday in Poplar Bluff and was running to catch up when he tripped and fell under the wheels.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore identified the boy as Zjequalin Cody, who died of blunt force trauma.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports school district Superintendent Scott Dill said in a statement the bus driver was unaware that Cody, a fourth grader, was chasing the bus.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says other students were on the bus at the time.

Dill said the patrol's major crash team is inspecting the bus and a crisis center was established at the district's middle school, which Cody attended.

___

Information from: Daily American Republic, http://www.darnews.com