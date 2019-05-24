2 Clemson players suspended for season; NCAA rejects appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school's appeal of their drug suspension.

Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said the school learned of the NCAA's decision on Wednesday.

Ex-Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also was suspended and missed the team's College Football Playoff games, including the national championship game when the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16.

All three players have denied knowingly taking the banned substance ostarine.

Lawrence was a junior who left early for the NFL and was drafted by the New York Giants with the 17th overall pick. He would have faced a suspension of the entire season.

Clemson issued a statement that it was disappointed in the ruling and continues "to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances."

