2 ex-Temple police officers get decades in prison in slaying

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two former Temple University police officers have been sentenced to decades in prison in the beating death of a woman two years ago.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 49-year-old Aaron Wright was sentenced Friday to 60½ to 141 years and 43-year-old Marquis Robinson was sentenced to 55 to 130 years. Both had been convicted of third-degree murder in a May nonjury trial in the death of 24-year-old Joyce Quaweay.

Prosecutors say the victim was beaten with a police baton as she was handcuffed naked to a weight bench in a Philadelphia home in July 2016. She and Wright, her boyfriend, shared the home with Marquis Robinson, his girlfriend and several children.

Wright's attorney, James Berardinelli, and Robinson's attorney, Gary Server, say Monday that their clients expressed remorse and could be rehabilitated.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com