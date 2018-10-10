2 men plead guilty in deadly burglary at fraternity house

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two men charged in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey college student during a burglary at his fraternity house have reached plea deals with prosecutors.

Nafee Cotman and Taquan Harris initially were charged with felony murder and other counts in the May 2106 death of New Jersey Institute of Technology student Joseph Micalizzi. The 23-year-old Freehold resident was killed at the Tau Kappa Epsilon house.

Harris pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated manslaughter and a weapons count, while Cotman pleaded guilty to robbery. Authorities have said Harris has admitted firing the fatal shots.

The pleas came the same week their murder trial was due to start. Essex County prosecutors will seek a 26-year state prison term for Harris and a 12-year term for Cotman when both are sentenced Nov. 27