2 students accused of sex assault at campus residence hall

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Two male students have been accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in a campus residence hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Buffalo County Court records say 19-year-old Prestin Melroy, of Holdrege, and 18-year-old Zachary Reikofski, of Fairbury, are charged with felony sexual assault. Court records detailing what happened were not available Friday. Melroy's and Reikofski's attorneys didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

University spokesman Todd Gottula says the two students' cases and status with the college will be reviewed by the Student Code of Conduct Team.