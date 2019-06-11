2 teen boys charged after BB gun found at school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say two 13-year-old boys were charged after police found a BB gun in a backpack at a Rhode Island middle school.

One of the boys also faces assault charges after sending two teachers to the hospital and punching a police officer in the face while trying to flee.

The Providence Journal reports that according to the police report, officers responded to the Nathanael Greene Middle School last week for a report that someone may have a gun. When the principal asked some students to open their backpacks, police found the gun. One boy said he was holding it for another boy.

When the first boy was told he was going to the police station, he ran away, assaulting three teachers and an officer. Two teachers went to the hospital.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com