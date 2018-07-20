2 women seek to hold university responsible in alleged rapes

Two women who say they were raped after being given spiked drinks at an unsanctioned fraternity house at a New Jersey university are seeking to hold the school partly responsible.

The women allege in federal lawsuits that Stockton University knew of sexual assault and underage drinking complaints at Pi Kappa Phi fraternity's off-campus house and failed to adequately address the problem.

Stockton declined comment.

The women say they were each twice assaulted by the same man — a school and fraternity alumnus — as freshmen in 2017.

In each case, they say one attack occurred after frat members gave them a drink called "jungle juice."

Their alleged attacker has been charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly posting video of one encounter.

The national Pi Kappa Phi organization didn't return messages seeking comment.