2nd Florida university cuts ties with Confucius Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Another Florida school has announced it is cutting ties with a language and culture institute supported by the Chinese government.

In a statement Tuesday, the University of North Florida said it would close its Confucius Institute in early 2019. The institute opened at the Jacksonville school in 2014 to provide Chinese language instruction and cultural programs.

Officials said the institute's classes, activities and events did not align with the university's mission and goals.

China funds over 100 Confucius Institutes on college campuses nationwide. Critics including Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio have said the institutes present a spy risk and threaten academic freedom.

The University of West Florida announced in February that it wasn't renewing its contract with the Confucius Institute because of a lack of student interest in its programs.