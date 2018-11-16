2nd Indianapolis Catholic high school counselor alleges bias

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A second guidance counselor at an Indiana Catholic high school says she's discriminated against because she's gay.

Lynn Starkey filed a discrimination charge Friday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Roncalli High School.

Her attorney, Kathleen DeLaney, said Starkey is gay and entered a civil union with her spouse in 2015. DeLaney says Starkey acknowledged the relationship when asked by the principal.

Roncalli placed guidance counselor Shelly Fitzgerald on administrative leave in August because she's in a same-sex marriage. DeLaney says that has increased Starkey's workload.

A telephone message seeking comment was left for Roncalli President Joseph Hollowell.

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson has said teachers and guidance counselors are minister s of the faith who must lead by word and example and whose obligations are clearly spelled out in contracts.