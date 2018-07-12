$500K grant for group that helps Arizona foster children

PHOENIX (AP) — An organization dedicated to improving graduation rates for Arizona children in foster care has received a $500,000 grant.

FosterEd Arizona officials say the grant from the Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation will allow it to take advantage of Arizona's Foster Youth Education Success Fund that allows state funds to match up to $500,000 in philanthropic funding.

Bob Parsons is the founder of GoDaddy internet domain name and hosting company and his wife Renee is a businesswoman and philanthropist.

A recent study showed only one third of Arizona students in foster care who enrolled in grade 12 graduated in the 2012-13 school year. That's one of the lowest graduation rates among at-risk student subgroups.

The FosterEd approach has been shown to improve attendance and graduation rates for students in foster care.