$5M to endow Tulane professorship spanning multiple areas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Tulane University board member has pledged $5 million to endow a professorship that covers multiple areas, the school said in a news release Thursday.

The university said it will work with Phyllis Taylor to decide the area of interdisciplinary study for the new presidential chair named for her.

The grant will cover the salary and other expenses directly associated with the professor's academic work.

"Phyllis Taylor's support is absolutely central to Tulane's goal of bringing the best minds from multiple fields together to solve the world's most pressing challenges," university president Mike Fitts said.

Taylor is a Tulane Law School alumna and chairman and president of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.

She and the foundation gave $15 million for the creation of the Phyllis M. Taylor Center for Social Innovation and Design Thinking in 2014. They also funded the $1 million prize to the winning team of the Tulane University Nitrogen Reduction Grand Challenge in 2017.

Patrick Taylor was an oilman and a member of the Tulane College Dean's Advisory Council. Phyllis Taylor succeeded him as chairman and chief executive officer of Taylor Energy Company LLC.