6 appointed to West Virginia employees' insurance task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Six more women will join a task force to seek a long-term funding solution to an insurance program for teachers and other public employees.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the latest appointments Monday after receiving complaints that his initial picks included only two women.

The task force is scheduled to meet Tuesday, nearly a week after a nine-day teacher strike ended.

The latest appointees are Independence Middle School teacher Sarita Beckett, Marshall Health CEO Beth Hammers, Wheeling accountant Lisa Simon, Aetna Insurance Medicare Medical Director Dr. Sherri Young, Berkeley County schools' human resources coordinator Amy Loring, and Helen Matheny, West Virginia University Health Sciences Center's director of collaborative relations and initiatives.

Justice and the Legislature agreed to freeze Public Employees Insurance Agency premiums, deductibles and co-pays for the coming year and provided $29 million in supplemental funding.