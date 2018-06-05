A glance at top candidates for California attorney general

Steven Bailey

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE — 66; Sept. 30, 1951; Yuba City

PARTY — Republican

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree in political science and government from California State University, Sacramento, 1978; law degree, Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, 1987

EXPERIENCE — Elected an El Dorado County Superior Court judge in 2008 and re-elected in 2014 before resigning in 2017. Practiced criminal and administrative law 1990-2009. California Department of Social Services deputy legislative director, 1983-1991. State Senate legislative assistant, 1976-78. California State Assembly legislative assistant, 1975-76.

FAMILY — Married to Kathleen Bailey, three children.

___

Xavier Becerra

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE — 60; Jan. 26, 1958; Sacramento

PARTY — Democratic

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree in economics, Stanford University, 1980; law degree, Stanford Law School, 1984

EXPERIENCE — Appointed California's first Latino attorney general in 2017 when predecessor Kamala Harris took a U.S. Senate seat. Represented a Los Angeles-area district in Congress, 1992-2017, rising to become chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. State Assembly, 1990-92. Deputy state attorney general, 1987-90.

FAMILY — Married to Dr. Carolina Reyes, three daughters

___

Eric Early

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE — 59; Aug. 20, 1958; Ann Arbor, Michigan

PARTY — Republican

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree in fine arts from New York University, 1981; law degree from Southwestern University, 1993

EXPERIENCE — Managing partner of Early, Sullivan, Wright, Gizer & McRae since 2010 after previously practicing business law since 1993. Writer and post-production supervisor for several animated television shows from about 1979 to 1989.

FAMILY — Divorced, two grown children.

___

Dave Jones

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE — 56, Jan. 4, 1962, Philadelphia

PARTY — Democratic

EDUCATION — Bachelor's degree in political science from DePauw University, 1984; master's degree in public policy from John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, 1988; law degree, Harvard Law School, 1988

EXPERIENCE — Elected state insurance commissioner in 2010, re-elected 2014. State Assembly, 2004-2010. Sacramento City Council, 1999-2004. Special assistant and counsel to U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno during President Bill Clinton's administration, 1995-98. Legal aid attorney, 1988-95.

FAMILY — Married to Kim Flores, two children.