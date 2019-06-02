AP Interview: Next MSU president says healing is underway

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — The next president of Michigan State University says healing is underway on campus following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, but he knows adequately addressing the fallout will be a critical part of his job.

Dr. Samuel Stanley, who starts Aug. 1, says he "thought carefully" before accepting the position. He tells The Associated Press he thinks progress has been made in the aftermath of the Nassar scandal.

Stanley has been president of Stony Brook University in New York. He must balance handle the Nassar crisis while also managing a 50,000-student school with a $1.4 billion general fund budget.

He say he needs to learn more about Michigan State and plans to be primarily "internally focused" in the first few months, meeting early with sexual assault victims, students and others.