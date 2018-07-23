Advocates: New Mexico has chance to close education gaps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates for New Mexico's most vulnerable public school students say the state has a chance at a new beginning as a district judge recently ordered education officials to reshape polices and the way schools are funded.

Attorneys with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and dozens of supporters gathered Monday in a park near downtown Albuquerque to celebrate what they called a historic win for New Mexico's at-risk students.

The groups sued in 2014, accusing the state of failing to meeting constitutional obligations to provide a sufficient education for all students. The case highlighted the plight of low-income, Native American and English-language learners.

Advocates acknowledged that New Mexico's struggle with education has persisted for decades and they're hopeful the ruling sets the stage for solving systemic problems.