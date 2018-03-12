Advocates seek district funding disclosures for each school

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Education advocates have met with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to discuss his effort to require New York school districts to disclose how much state funding is going to individual schools.

The group, including clergy from the New York City area, met Wednesday with the Democrat and his budget director at Cuomo's Capitol office.

Afterward the advocates told reporters they're seeking equitable funding for underperforming schools with mostly black and Latino student enrollments.

Cuomo is proposing to raise education funding to $26 billion in his $168 billion budget proposal. The plan also calls for the largest school districts to submit details on the amount of state funding being spent on individual schools.

Supporters of the idea say it will help the public understand how much districts are allocating to the neediest schools.