  • U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool) Photo: Bob Breidenbach, AP / Pool Providence Journal
    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool)
    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool)
    Photo: Bob Breidenbach, AP
Photo: Bob Breidenbach, AP
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool)
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool)
Photo: Bob Breidenbach, AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren avoided talk of a possible presidential run during a speech the day after winning a second term.

The Massachusetts senator says she is focusing for now on what she called "a government that works for everyone," not just the few. Warren spoke to a crowd at Rhode Island's Brown University on Wednesday, the day after a midterm election in which Democrats won the House but lost seats in the Senate.

Warren has pledged to take a hard look at a presidential run but didn't address that during the speech. After the speech, she declined to answer when asked her timeline for a decision.

Warren told reporters the Senate and House need to pass a law to prevent President Donald Trump from shutting down special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the president's campaign and Russia.