US Sen. Warren avoids 2020 talk in post-midterm speech

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at Brown University in Providence, R.I., Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Warren, who has pledged to take a hard look at a run for president, won re-election to a second six-year term. With Tuesday's victory, the focus on her next move is intensifying with supporters and critics scouring her words and actions for hints about whether she will launch a 2020 White House campaign. (Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal via AP, Pool)

Photo: Bob Breidenbach, AP



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren avoided talk of a possible presidential run during a speech the day after winning a second term.

The Massachusetts senator says she is focusing for now on what she called "a government that works for everyone," not just the few. Warren spoke to a crowd at Rhode Island's Brown University on Wednesday, the day after a midterm election in which Democrats won the House but lost seats in the Senate.

Warren has pledged to take a hard look at a presidential run but didn't address that during the speech. After the speech, she declined to answer when asked her timeline for a decision.

Warren told reporters the Senate and House need to pass a law to prevent President Donald Trump from shutting down special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the president's campaign and Russia.