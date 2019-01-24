https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Air-Force-Academy-cadet-faces-trial-on-sexual-13558854.php
Air Force Academy cadet faces trial on sexual assault charge
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A military trial has been scheduled for a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet on a sexual assault charge.
The academy says Armis J. Sunday faces a court-martial Monday on a charge of sexual assault by causing bodily harm.
Sunday is a third-year student.
He and his attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through the school's Public Affairs Office.
