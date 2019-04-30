Air Force Academy removes commandant of cadets amid inquiry

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy has removed its commandant of cadets amid an investigation, but officials didn't release any details.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Monday that Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin was relieved from her duties as head of military training at the school.

She was the first openly gay general at the academy.

The move came a month before Goodwin was to be transferred to another job at the Pentagon. It was unclear if she would still take that position.

Goodwin's replacement, Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson, is expected to take over in May after the academy graduation.

Goodwin is the first commandant of cadets at the academy to be relieved of command since 2003, when a general was fired for comments that suggested a cadet invited sexual assault.

