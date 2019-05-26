Airborne irritant sends 3 to hospital at Connecticut prom

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school's prom had to be cut short when several students were brought to the hospital because of what was described as an irritant similar to pepper spray in the air.

Police say rescue crews responded to the Mystic Marriott Hotel in Groton at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday when several Stonington High School students reported difficulty breathing.

The Day reports that Principal Mark Friese said in an email to parents Sunday morning that three students were taken by ambulance to the hospital where they were treated and released "and appeared fine when they went home."

Sgt. David Miner says someone sprayed "some sort of airborne substance" similar to pepper spray.

Police were investigating and no one had been arrested.