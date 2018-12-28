Albania's PM makes Cabinet reshuffle after student protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister has shuffled his Cabinet in response to a students' protest and complaints of corruption and inefficiency from the opposition.

Edi Rama's move on Friday replaced eight out of 15 members of the Cabinet — including the finance and foreign ministers — with other officials or lawmakers.

Rama also replaced his deputy Senida Mesi with Erjon Brace, a lawmaker.

Rama, who is also leader of the governing Socialist Party, said the sacked ministers will have an important role for the June 2019 municipal elections as political leaders in their areas.

Public university students have boycotted lessons for more than two weeks, demanding reduced tuition fees and more spending on higher education.

The opposition has accused the sacked ministers of corruption and inefficiency.