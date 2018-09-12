All Arkansas State University campuses see enrollment drop

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University officials say enrollment decreases at all five of its campuses this fall indicate a robust economy full of jobs for high school graduates.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that the university system shows an overall decline of about 2.7 percent in students when comparing 11th day enrollment figures tallied last week to the 2017 figures. Fewer than 22,800 students enrolled this year in Jonesboro, Beebe, Mountain Home, Newport and West Memphis campuses. The headcount last year was nearly 23,400.

System spokesman Jeff Hankins says the decline can be partly attributed to high school students choosing employment now and delaying higher education.

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia were the only universities in the state that showed an enrollment increase this year.

