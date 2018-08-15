Alumni demand board resignations at Bethune Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The alumni association of one of Florida's best-known historically black universities is asking for the resignation of some members of the board of trustees.

The 10,000-member alumni association at Bethune Cookman University sent a letter this week demanding the resignation of board chair Michelle Carter-Scott and other board members.

The letter says the board lacks the leadership needed to address the school's financial woes.

It says students are facing no scholarship funding and employees are fearful about losing their jobs.

It says that the trustees have lost the confidence of the alumni, parents and students.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal report s that the board chair hasn't publicly responded to the letter.

Last year, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke at the school. Many students booed and turned their backs on her.

