American International School of Utah to close by August

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Officials have decided to close a K-12 charter school in a Salt Lake City suburb following growing concerns about its financial viability and the likelihood of additional state scrutiny.

The Deseret News reports the board of the American International School of Utah voted unanimously Wednesday to shut down the school by mid-August.

The school in Murray has about 1,300 students and about 150 full-time and 20 part-time employees.

School executive director Tasi Young says the school will help students transition to new schools.

Young says the school had operated at a deficit for a number of years but was working to change course this year.

The Utah State Charter School Board placed the school on warning status last year over concerns about its finances.

