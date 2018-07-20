Archivist, bookseller charged in $8M rare book theft scheme

A library archivist and an antique bookseller are charged with stealing millions of dollars' worth of rare books, illustrations, maps and photographs from a Pittsburgh library over a 20-year period.

Authorities Friday charged former Carnegie Library rare books manager Gregory Priore and bookstore owner John Schulman with theft, conspiracy and other counts in the disappearance of hundreds of items. Detectives put the estimated value of the materials stolen or damaged at $8 million.

Prosecutors say Priore would sometimes use an X-Acto knife to cut maps and bookplates out of some books.

They allege Priore walked out of the library with the items and took them to the bookstore a block away. They say the bookseller paid Priore up front and then pocketed the cash from items he could unload.

An audit last year uncovered items missing. Lawyers for the men didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.