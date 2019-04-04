Arkansas superintendent talks school safety after shooting

PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) — The superintendent of a southwest Arkansas school district has announced plans to increase safety measures after a 14-year-old student was shot in the chest by a classmate.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Prescott School District Superintendent Robert Poole said Wednesday that additional safety measures include a new phone application that parents and students can use to report concerns, such as bullying and threats.

Poole says the district is also considering adding another resource officer and installing reinforced doors to some school buildings.

The discussion comes after Monday's shooting at Prescott High School, where some junior high students take classes. Authorities say the shooting started as a dispute between two junior high students over the weekend.

Authorities say the shooter was apprehended off campus and the injured student is recovering.

