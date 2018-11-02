https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Arrest-made-in-shooting-of-Clark-Atlanta-13358764.php
Arrest made in shooting of Clark Atlanta University student
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a woman in a shooting that seriously injured a Clark Atlanta University student as she was driving near campus.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 19-year-old Gabrielle S. Burnett was booked on Oct. 25 on charges that include possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police say 19-year-old Daeja Craddick was shot in the back in September and lost control of her vehicle. Officer Lisa Bender says further investigation revealed that Craddick had a brief encounter with the suspect before the shooting.
It's unclear if Burnett has a lawyer who could comment.
