Audit finds Clemson doesn't complete some summer camp checks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An audit of summer camps at Clemson University found a lack of background checks for some staffers.

Several camps were failing to run returning staffers through the National Sex Offender Registry each year and getting statements that there were no violations during the past year, according to the audit obtained by The Greenville News .

Other problems found included missing driving records for people driving children around and a lack of rules on how to handle medication for campers.

Some of the problems were found at Clemson's baseball and volleyball camps run by the athletics department.

"Numerous Clemson policy violations were identified regarding hiring practices related to background checks and annual disclosures by Clemson University Athletic Coaches," the audit said. "This is a recurring issue."

The camps have corrected the problems before this summer and said they appreciate the audits because it helps them locate and correct any problems.

"There is definitely an expectation that employees have cleared a background-check process," said Kyle Young, Clemson's associate athletic director who oversees compliance for the athletic camps. "The screening process is important. I believe we have shored it up. I don't anticipate any issues going forward."

Young said the coaches for the camps rent space from the university, which made it harder to make sure all rules were followed. Clemson is trying to change procedures by creating a centralized background check system for all athletic camps.

The university hosts more than 10,000 children for camps at university facilities, ranging from technology and science to athletics and fishing.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com