Auditor recommends changes to how state funds online schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As lawmakers consider changing how Ohio funds online charter schools, the state auditor recommends they consider models factoring in student performance or testing.

Ohio's traditional school funding is enrollment-based, but e-school funding in recent years has been calculated using documented student participation. In a report released Thursday, Republican Auditor Dave Yost's office says virtual schools and their information systems weren't equipped for that.

The massive Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is among e-schools that closed after Ohio found they didn't have participation data to justify their funding and moved to recoup some.

Yost is now recommending clarifying how e-schools are evaluated for funding and having lawmakers review a manual that guides that process.

Democrats criticize Yost for taking political donations from ECOT's founder and not pushing more accountability for it sooner.