Authorities: Gunman kills football coach, shoots at police

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A youth football league coach was shot and killed at a southern New Jersey school by at least one shooter who later fired several shots at police officers.

Cumberland County prosecutors say many children were in the area when the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville. They say 37-year-old Millville resident Joseph Jones was killed in what appeared to be a "targeted attack."

Authorities say at least one shooter was in a car that fled from the school moments later. Someone in the car then fired at some police officers a short time later, but no one was hit and the officers did not return fire.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.