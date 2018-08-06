BSU sinkhole causes flooding, closes streets

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University officials say a water main break flooded several streets and caused a sinkhole on campus.

According to university, the water main broke Sunday evening near the Student Union Building and forced a handful of streets to be closed. No injuries were reported, but students and traffic have been warned to stay from the area until further notice.

A similar water main break occurred last October, where a fire engine was briefly trapped inside a sinkhole while responding to the incident.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately known on Monday.