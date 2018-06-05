Mama bear may not be relocated from college town

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire wildlife officials may change their minds about relocating a female bear from a college town.

Andy Timmins of the Fish and Game Department's bear program tells New Hampshire Public Radio she faces a lower likelihood of survival if relocated. She'd be dealing with an established bear social structure, making it harder to access food.

Timmins says other animals would take her place if she's removed. He adds that it's possible she can exist in Hanover, near Dartmouth College, without conflict. Residents are doing a better job of removing garbage and bird feeders.

The bear was to be euthanized last year after two of her cubs entered a home. Gov. Chris Sununu instead ordered them relocated after public outcry, but she reappeared, with new cubs.

___

Information from: WEVO-FM, http://www.nhpr.org/