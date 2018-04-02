Berklee student in The Voice's knockout round

BOSTON (AP) — A local student will be away from school making national waves tonight on the hit-show, The Voice.

Twenty-two-year-old Jackie Foster will be performing in knockout rounds on the Season 14 episode of the singing show on Tuesday night.

Foster is a second-year music and management major at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After auditioning for the show last Sept., the California native joined singer Kelly Clarkson's team before being stolen by coach Adam Levin in last week's battle rounds.

A sneak peek video shows Foster will be singing Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life," while pitted against Mia Boostrom's spiritual "Wade in the Water."

Foster sings with the Boston-based band Self Portraits.