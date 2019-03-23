Bills on tap at Statehouse target lead in school water

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are hoping to improve the safety of school drinking water by requiring schools and child care centers to test drinking water outlets annually for elevated lead levels.

Bills in the Massachusetts House and Senate would force schools to immediately shut drinking water outlets that show elevated lead levels. The outlet could be turned on only after it has cleared at least two tests showing no elevated lead levels.

Water fountains that show elevated lead levels would be replaced with filtered, bottle-filling stations.

The bills would also give public water systems three years to replace lead service lines at every school and child care center in their district.

The push comes as a new report gives Massachusetts a "D'' for policies addressing lead in school drinking water.