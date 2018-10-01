https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Birmingham-Southern-president-resigns-citing-13272788.php
Birmingham-Southern president resigns citing health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The president of Birmingham-Southern College, Linda Flaherty-Goldsmith, is stepping down from the post.
A statement issued by the small, liberal arts school says Flaherty-Goldsmith cited health reasons in resigning effective Monday.
This was supposed to be her last academic year at Birmingham-Southern, but she is leaving earlier than expected.
The provost of Birmingham-Southern, Bradley J. Caskey, will take over as interim president.
Flaherty-Goldsmith was appointed president in June 2016 following a career that included administrative positions in the University of Alabama System and at the University of Connecticut.
Birmingham-Southern has about 1,300 students and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
