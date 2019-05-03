Bishop and general headline Jackson State graduations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University graduates are hearing from a clergyman and an Army engineer-turned-businessman at commencement ceremonies.

The university is presenting diplomas to nearly 900 graduates.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup Sr. addressed students earning graduate degrees Friday. Crudup is the senior pastor of New Horizon Church International and is active in efforts to revitalize south Jackson neighborhoods.

Retired Brig. Gen. Robert Crear is speaking Saturday to students earning bachelor's degrees. A Vicksburg native, Crear served almost 33 years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, rising to assistant secretary of the Army for civil works.

Both men are Jackson State graduates.

The Saturday ceremony was moved indoors because of the threat of severe weather.