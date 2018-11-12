Blevins, Montana State beat NAIA Presentation College 83-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Keljin Blevins scored 26 points, on 12-of-15 shooting, and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to help Montana State beat NAIA Presentation College 83-68 on Sunday night.

Tyler Hall added 15 points, Ladan Ricketts scored 13 and Devin Kirby 12, on 5-of-5 shooting, for Montana State (1-2).

Blevins hit a jumper and Hall made a 3-pointer before Kirby's basket made it 7-0 and the Bobcats never trailed. Hall was fouled behind the arc and hit all three free throws and Ricketts made a 3 to make it 19-8 about 6½ minutes in. Blevins made a layup that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked an 11-2 run that made it 37-19 with 2:17 left in the first half.

Quadre Lollis led Presentation with 16 points and Jalen Guidry added 15. They combined to make 13 of 19 from the field while the rest of the Saints were 9-of-37 (24 percent) shooting.

Montana State shot 58 percent overall despite hitting just 6 of 20 from 3-point range.