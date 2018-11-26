Blizzard knocks out power, closes schools, cancels flights

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has been hit with a major blizzard that dropped over a foot of snow in some spots — big enough to close hundreds of schools and prompt the cancellation of hundreds of flights as well as knock out power to more than 340,000 homes and businesses.

The blizzard that hit Sunday night set records in some spots, including Rockford where the 11.7 inches of snow that fell overnight shattered the previous one-day record.

The National Weather Service says 7.5 inches of snow fell at O'Hare International Airport and 4.9 inches fell at Midway International Airport.

Chicago's public schools remained open but many suburban school districts cancelled classes Monday. Various government offices and courts shut down for the day.

The Chicago Tribune reports that on Monday morning, 184,000 Commonwealth Edison customers were still without power.