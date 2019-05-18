Board: No increase in tuition at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tuition will not increase next year at Troy University.

The school announced this week that its Board of Trustees voted to keep the current tuition rates in place for the upcoming academic year.

The Dothan Eagle reports the current undergraduate tuition of $325 per credit hour, graduate tuition of $425 per credit hour and general university fee of $42 per credit hour will remain the same for in-state students in the coming academic year. Tuition for out-of-state students and Troy Online will also remain the same.

Officials say Troy University is expecting an increase of $4.2 million in state funding for the 2020 fiscal year, meaning the state appropriation will total 24 percent of its operating budget.

___

