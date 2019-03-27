https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Body-found-on-river-shore-near-northwest-Iowa-13719785.php
Body found on river shore near northwest Iowa college campus
SHELDON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man's body was found on a shore of the Floyd River near a college campus in northwest Iowa.
The body was spotted around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday near the southeast portion of Northwest Iowa Community College property in Sheldon. It appeared the body had been underwater.
It was taken to a state laboratory in Ankeny for an autopsy. No name has been released yet.
View Comments