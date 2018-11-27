Bomb, gun threats lock down Georgia school district

In this frame from video, children are led from a satellite classroom to the main school building at Winnona Park Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Police say multiple schools in Atlanta's suburbs are on lockdown after reports of a bomb threat and threats of gun violence.

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say multiple schools are on lockdown in an Atlanta suburb as police investigate a bomb threat at one school and threats of gun violence at two others.

Decatur police said Tuesday that a system-wide lockdown was imposed "out of precaution" across the City Schools of Decatur, affecting about 5,600 students in nine schools. Private schools followed suit in the city just east of Atlanta.

Some elementary students were moved from their classrooms to other buildings under police escort.

Police said hours later that they found no evidence to substantiate the threats.

Police say officers will remain at every school throughout Tuesday, and students won't be allowed to leave until the lockdown is lifted.

School officials informed parents that all after-school activities Tuesday would be canceled.